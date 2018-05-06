UK rates on hold as the recovery weakens - Financial Times — Nigeria Today

UK rates on hold as the recovery weakens – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
UK rates on hold as the recovery weakens
Financial Times
It is not often that predictions of a central bank decision on interest rates change quite so dramatically within a few weeks of the meeting. As of mid-April, the financial markets were pricing in a probability of more than 90 per cent that the Bank of …
UK interest rates to rise this week? A cut would be better advised
Bank of England set to keep rates steady after market U-turn
Bank of England to keep rates steady after market U-turn
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!