ULC presents list of demands — Nigeria Today

ULC presents list of demands

AT the National Sta-dium, Surulere, Lagos, venue where members held their celebrations after a road show, President of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Comrade Joe Ajaero among others, presented a list of demands to the Federal Government

According to him: “We once again call for the review of the Privatisation of the Electricity sector as it was riddled with corruption and has only produced more darkness and frustration.

The Attorney-General of the Federation should be prosecuted for gross negligence in allowing the continued operation of a provision of the 2005 Trade Union Amendment Act of the National Assembly which erroneously states that once industrial unions affiliate with a Labour centre, they can no longer exist which negates the provision of the constitution especially section 40 that guarantees freedom of association; a provision that allows people to choose their religion, friends, groups, party etc.; that the Ajaokuta Steel Company be completed and brought on stream for job creation and economic development.

“The operations of Samsung and Daewoo Industries in Nigeria should be looked into especially as it relates to the treatment of Nigerian workers and Labour issues in their areas of operation like in Total Nigeria’s Egina FPSO project in Ladol Yard, Lagos and in Eleme Petrochemicals, Port Harcourt.

Their activities be investigated including the abusive use of our security agencies.

The subsidy regime in the Oil and Gas sector especially in PMS, the crude for Product swap deal involving the 445,000 barrels per day allocation and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund PEF, be properly investigated.

The activities of labour agents or suppliers be banned to stem workplace abuse and human trafficking.

“The anti-corruption battle be redefined and deepened. While we commend the government for the looted funds thus far recovered, we demand more transparency and accountability – the quantum of total funds recovered; a list of those from whom they were recovered and where the recovered funds are kept should be made public.”

