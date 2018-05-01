Umahi orders arrest of council officials, appointees over communal crisis — Nigeria Today

Umahi orders arrest of council officials, appointees over communal crisis

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Monday ordered the suspension of Mr Declan Ovunna, Coordinator of Alike Development Centre in Ikwo Local Government Area over renewed violence in the area. Umahi also suspended other political appointees from the community and the centre and asked the police to arrest them. “It was my intention to […]

