UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attack — Nigeria Today

UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attack

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned an attack on Birnin-Gwari village in Kaduna State in which scores were killed and dozens others injured as well as property, destroyed. Guterres, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, underscored the need to hold the perpetrators to account. According to media reports, at least 70 […]

The post UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attack appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

