 “Unfit To Rule”: PDP Condemns Buhari’s Latest Medical Trip Abroad — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Unfit To Rule”: PDP Condemns Buhari’s Latest Medical Trip Abroad

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest four-day medical trip abroad, describing the president as unfit to hold office on medical grounds. PDP hinged its position on the statement from the presidency about the foreign medical trip. Buhari proceeded on a medical trip to London to meet his doctors on Tuesday. […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post “Unfit To Rule”: PDP Condemns Buhari’s Latest Medical Trip Abroad appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.