UNFPA, Saraki advocate better working condition for midwives - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

UNFPA, Saraki advocate better working condition for midwives – Vanguard

Posted on May 9, 2018


UNFPA, Saraki advocate better working condition for midwives
ABUJA – In order to fast-track the reduction of maternal mortality and infant death in Nigeria, the United Nations Population Fund, UNPFA, and the wife of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki, have advocated for improved working conditions for midwives
