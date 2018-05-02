 Unilorin to increase foreign students by 5% — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Unilorin to increase foreign students by 5%

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

  The University of Ilorin, Centre for International Education (CIE), is planning to increase the number of its international students from 300 to at least 1, 500 or 5 per cent. The Director of the Centre for International Education (CIE), University of Ilorin, Prof. Olabisi Olasehinde-Williams, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on […]

The post Unilorin to increase foreign students by 5% appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.