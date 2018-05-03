 Unknown motorcyclists terrorise Bauchi residents, stab pedestrians at night — Nigeria Today
Unknown motorcyclists terrorise Bauchi residents, stab pedestrians at night

Bauchi residents now live in fear following the activities of unknown motorcyclists who have resorted to stabbing unsuspecting pedestrians and zooming off on their bikes. Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicated that the motorcyclists target their victims mostly on highways in the outskirt, particularly Fadaman Mada, Awala and Gida Dubu areas of […]

