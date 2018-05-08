 UNZA warns 'half-naked' female students from visiting the library - Lusaka Times — Nigeria Today
UNZA warns ‘half-naked’ female students from visiting the library – Lusaka Times

Lusaka Times

UNZA warns 'half-naked' female students from visiting the library
Lusaka Times
The University of Zambia has taken unusual step of asking female students to stop visiting the library “half-naked” because it distracts male students. UNZA management put up a notices around its library telling the female students to dress more
