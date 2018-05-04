 US ambassador to Mexico steps down - The Punch — Nigeria Today
US ambassador to Mexico steps down – The Punch

Posted on May 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The US ambassador to Mexico stepped down Friday after announcing her resignation in March, setting up a delicate transition period at a time of sharp tension between the two neighbors. READ ALSO: Senators' infantile 'military may strike' remarks
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

