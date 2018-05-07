US Embassy road signs go up in Jerusalem — Nigeria Today

US Embassy road signs go up in Jerusalem

U.S. Embassy road signs went up in Jerusalem on Monday ahead of next week’s opening of the mission in accordance with President Donald Trump’s recognition of the city as Israel’s capital. Trump says he is making good on U.S. legislation and presidential pledges dating back decades. Other world powers have not done so, sidestepping one […]

The post US Embassy road signs go up in Jerusalem appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

