US Trip: Buhari Yet To Arrive Nigeria – In ‘Technical Stopover’ In London — Nigeria Today

US Trip: Buhari Yet To Arrive Nigeria – In ‘Technical Stopover’ In London

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to arrive Abuja, the nation’s capital, two days after he left Washington DC following a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

The president was expected in Nigeria on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

But as of the time of filing this report on Thursday, the aircraft was still in London amidst unclear circumstances.

Speaking on the development when contacted, the Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu, said President Buhari “had technical stopover in London and will be on his way back soon,” giving an indication that he may return today.

Shehu, who was on Buhari’s delegation to US said, “They had a technical stopover in London. I am sure if you keep your ears to the ground, you will hear of his arrival soon.”

The presidential spokesman did not give details of the “technical stopover” but insisted it’s not something to worry about.

It is understood that Mr Buhari’s official aircraft, Eagle One, had left Joint Base Andrews military airfield in Washington on Tuesday morning and arrived in London at 9:42 p.m., according to Flight Radar 24, which tracks air traffic across the world.

President @MBuhari has departed Joint Base Andrews Airport for Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja after a Working Visit to Washington DC where he had a bilateral talks with US President @realDonaldTrump, and met with a group of business executives. #PMBinDC pic.twitter.com/QgFgDYN2Sv — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 1, 2018

The post US Trip: Buhari Yet To Arrive Nigeria – In ‘Technical Stopover’ In London appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

