Using Your Finger To Decide The Future Of Our Country And Ensure Participation — Nigeria Today

Using Your Finger To Decide The Future Of Our Country And Ensure Participation

Nigerians young and old of voting age have been admonished to avail themselves the opportunity of the ongoing registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission to obtain their Permanent Voters Card so as to vote God fearing leaders in the 2019 general elections.

According to an aspirant for 2019 House of Representatives Surulere 2 constituency in Lagos state, Itunuoluwa Solanke:

“The time has come when the services of Young Fresh Innovative men, women and the physically challenged of our Great Nation Nigeria who are truly committed to human service who understand the plight of the everyday Nigerian young and old; step forward and take charge. Our dear nation cannot afford to go back to the dark days where few privileged individuals shamelessly amassed the nations wealth to the detriment of the people.

“All hands must therefore be on deck to encourage committed men and women of integrity, to come out and show interest in the electoral process so as to stir our nation Nigeria to it’s rightful place as the true giant of Africa not only in population numbers but also in Economic policies, social welfare/ health services for her citizens. Laws that truly protect all citizens regardless of his or her economic situation gender or religious affiliation,that protect small medium and large businesses ,that guarantee real investments in the educational sector and also that protect the most vulnerable in the society.

Itunu also said: “To achieve this, we urge Nigerians to embrace the continuous registration exercise, get your voters card, keep in a secured place and avoid the temptation of desperate politicians enticing you to sell out your votes. Your PVC is the only weapon that can be used to achieve quantitative representation in all levels of government.

Nigerians should agree that this thumb is their power and this power is through the PVC. All Nigerians aged 18 years and over should register and have their PVCs.’’

