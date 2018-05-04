Usman, Adesewo, Emerge Chairman, Secretary of ANA, Abuja — Nigeria Today

Usman, Adesewo, Emerge Chairman, Secretary of ANA, Abuja

Poet, civil servant and development initiator, Halima Usman has emerged chairman of the Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA), Abuja chapter; and to shoulder the responsibility with her as the association’s secretary, is the Artistic Director of the Arojah Royal Theatre and Arojah Concepts, Mr Jerry Adesewo. Both were elected alongside other officials at the Annual […]

The post Usman, Adesewo, Emerge Chairman, Secretary of ANA, Abuja appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

