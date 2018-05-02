Uzoma Dozie receives Business Day Top 25 CEO Award - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Uzoma Dozie receives Business Day Top 25 CEO Award – Vanguard
Vanguard
Uzoma Dozie receives Business Day Top 25 CEO Award
Vanguard
Diamond Bank CEO, Uzoma Dozie, has been recognised as one of the top 25 CEOs in Nigeria at Business Day CEO's Award. Dozie got the recognition for his significant contribution to the capital market and the economy. •Uzoma Dozie, Managing Director …
