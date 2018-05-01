Vatican Cardinal Pell to stand trial on sex assault charges - WIMS AM 1420 — Nigeria Today

Vatican Cardinal Pell to stand trial on sex assault charges – WIMS AM 1420



WIMS AM 1420 Vatican Cardinal Pell to stand trial on sex assault charges

WIMS AM 1420

Michael Dodge/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Cardinal George Pell was ordered to stand trial on decades-old sexual assault charges on Tuesday, making him the most senior official to be tried in the Catholic Church's sex abuse scandal. Pell, who serves as …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

