Vayyar Imaging’s new 3D sensors double down on ‘Superman vision’ — Nigeria Today

Vayyar Imaging’s new 3D sensors double down on ‘Superman vision’
Startup Vayyar Imaging is doubling down on its award-winning innovative technology with a new series of 3D-imaging chips that are smaller and more powerful than any previous iteration.
The post Vayyar Imaging’s new 3D sensors double down on ‘Superman vision’ appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!