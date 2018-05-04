Verizon doesn’t care about Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger, says it’ll win 5G race — Nigeria Today

Verizon doesn’t care about Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger, says it’ll win 5G race

Verizon’s CEO has stated he doesn’t care about the impending T-Mobile and Sprint merger, and isn’t concerned about any impact it may have on the carrier’s own plans to rule the 5G landscape in the United States.

