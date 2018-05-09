 Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami “Oga Bello” celebrates birthday with handsome new photos - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami “Oga Bello” celebrates birthday with handsome new photos – Information Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami “Oga Bello” celebrates birthday with handsome new photos
Popular Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello celebrates his 65th birthday today. The actor shared handsome new photos on his Instagram page with the caption: READ ALSO: #BBNaija: Alex Not Mature Enough To Handle N45m – Anto. What more can I say

