 Vic driver fined for watching Seagal movie - NEWS.com.au — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Vic driver fined for watching Seagal movie – NEWS.com.au

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NEWS.com.au

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Vic driver fined for watching Seagal movie
NEWS.com.au
A Melbourne man has been fined almost $500 after police caught him watching a Steven Seagal action movie while driving. Benita Kolovos. Australian Associated PressMay 7, 20181:54pm. A Melbourne man has discovered no one is above the law after he was
A Bloke In Melbourne Got Fined For Watching A Steven Seagal Movie On His Phone While DrivingTriple M
Driver busted watching movie on his phone while driving3AW

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.