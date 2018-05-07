 VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Lesbian Begging For Deliverance Goes Viral — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Lesbian Begging For Deliverance Goes Viral

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A video has emerged on social media depicting a 12-year-old girl from Ghana seeking deliverance from ‘lesbianism’ at the church of controversial Ghanaian clergyman, Bishop Daniel Obinim. In the viral video, the little girl claimed that she has been practicing lesbianism for three years while speaking to the founder, Obinim. According to her, “Three years […]

