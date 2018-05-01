VIDEO: CBN Headquarters Engulfed In Fire | Official Reacts — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: CBN Headquarters Engulfed In Fire | Official Reacts

There was a fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

The fire was said to have started about a few minutes past six and lasted for about 30 minutes before it was put out.

Fire at CBN headquarters pic.twitter.com/yIkQ5ZtNUq — leahkatungbabatunde (@leeyah2k) May 1, 2018

It was gathered that men from the Federal Capital Fire Service were at the scene to ensure that the fire did not get out of control.

Apart from the Federal Fire Service (FFS) that deployed two firefighting trucks in the scene of the incident, a truck belonging to Julius Berger was also sited at the apex bank headquarters.

The Assistant Comptroller, FFS, Bello Atayin who spoke to newsmen said that the fire started at the generator house.

He attributed the fire incident to a technical fault at the generator house, adding that the service was quick in putting it out before it got out of control.

He said, “The fire incident started at the generator house on the west side of the building and we were alerted. “It was a minor fire incident and it had been put under control.”

But when contacted, the Acting Director Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said there was no fire at the CBN.

“Reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) head office building is on fire are false. Passersby who saw a pall of exhaust from the generator house far away from the building apparently mistook the exhaust for fire smoke,” the statement he issued read. “The CBN maintains a total security system that triggers safety alarms in the presence of smoke and so all fire engines and personnel received the alert only to discover that it was an unusual pall of exhaust.

“The affected generator has been rested and normal work has been uninterrupted, while the engineers are working to rectify the issues with the generator. “We hereby assure the general public that there has been no fire at our building.”

