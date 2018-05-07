VIDEO: CDQ ft Phyno & Reminisce – Aye - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: CDQ ft Phyno & Reminisce – Aye – 360Nobs.com
VIDEO: CDQ ft Phyno & Reminisce – Aye
To celebrate his birthday, NSNS records frontliner, CDQ has finally released the official music video to his latest offering “Aye”, which features guest appearance from Phyno and Alaga ibile, Reminisce, directed by Adams Gud. Download & Watch below …
