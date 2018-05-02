Video: Chidinma – Yanga — Nigeria Today

Video: Chidinma – Yanga

Chidinma Ekile aka Ms Kedike is back with yet another video in 2018. Coincidentally it’s released on her birthday. The song is titled, Yanga and is her second official single in 2018. The video is sleek, and it’s what we’ve come to expect from Chidinma. DOWNLOAD

