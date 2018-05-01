Video: I’ll use my N25m on education, agric, says BBNaija winner — Nigeria Today

Video: I’ll use my N25m on education, agric, says BBNaija winner
Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” winner, Miracle Igbokwe, reveals how he will spend his N25 million win at a press briefing in Lagos.
The post Video: I’ll use my N25m on education, agric, says BBNaija winner appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!