VIDEO: Kelly Wilson – Medicine — Nigeria Today

 VIDEO: Kelly Wilson – Medicine
VIDEO: Kelly Wilson – Medicine

Posted on May 5, 2018

Kelly Wilson has now become a force to reckon with in the Nigeria Music Industry.

The prolific Singer, Song Writer & Educator from Stay Music Empire(Management) released his debut album “My Life” in December 2017 which gained instant acceptance by fans all over was quite overwhelming.

The Sincuriculum crooner is here again to make us feel alright to a good song. The song Medicine was produced by PennyT, Video directed by Irok Films.

