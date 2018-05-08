VIDEO: Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) – Billion Dollar Woman — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) – Billion Dollar Woman

TCMC presents the official video to Madrina’s latest single, Billion Dollar Woman.

The last time Madrina released a song, she was known as Cynthia Morgan with the release of “Summer Time” in August 2017.

Beginning a new phase after a long break from the scene, Cynthia Morgan who was once under the Jude Engees led Northside Inc. is currently signed on to TCMC with a new stage name, Madrina.

She continues her journey to musical greatness with this record titled Billion Dollar Woman. As usual, you already know what to expect from Madrina.

