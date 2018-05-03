 VIDEO: Man Who Boasted About Murdering Wife On Facebook Smiles In Court — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Man Who Boasted About Murdering Wife On Facebook Smiles In Court

Thabani Mzolo a 23-year-old man, who was accused of murdering his 21-year-old lover, Zolile Khumalo and boasted about it on Facebook, appeared for his court trial on Thursday very happy and upbeat. During his quick court appearance, Thabani Mzolo was smiling as journalists took pictures. He was dressed in a red hoodie and blue jeans […]

The post VIDEO: Man Who Boasted About Murdering Wife On Facebook Smiles In Court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

