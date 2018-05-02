VIDEO: Sage – Corporate — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Sage – Corporate

After the release of well-received ‘COME’, Robert Obo Etura popularly know with the Stage Name SAGE returns with a New Record titled ‘CORPORATE’. On this track, the Afro Singer known for his distinct sound, showcasing his style in its full prowess.

Delivering melodious vibe on the OD JAY and ELMORE collaborative produced track, which sheds light on the young artiste’s versatility in his sound and looks.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Sage – Corporate appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

