VIDEO: Sarkodie – The Come Up (Freestyle) — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Sarkodie – The Come Up (Freestyle)

Posted on May 7, 2018

Ghanaian rap royalty Sarkodie brings the heat with a brand new freestyle video, titled “The Come Up”. The freestyle is the answer to a question asked him by an upcoming rapper on success in the music industry, and he responds in typical Sark fashion with bars on bars!

The beat was produced by N O V A.

