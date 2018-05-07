VIDEO: Sarkodie – The Come Up (Freestyle) — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Sarkodie – The Come Up (Freestyle)
Ghanaian rap royalty Sarkodie brings the heat with a brand new freestyle video, titled “The Come Up”. The freestyle is the answer to a question asked him by an upcoming rapper on success in the music industry, and he responds in typical Sark fashion with bars on bars!
The beat was produced by N O V A.
