VIDEO: Simi & Falz – Foreign — Nigeria Today

 VIDEO: Simi & Falz – Foreign
VIDEO: Simi & Falz – Foreign

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

VIDEO: Simi & Falz – Foreign.., Simi and Falz went back to their 2016 joint EP titled “Chemistry”. They dish out a befitting visuals to the comedy themed single. This video will definitely put a smile on your face no matter what mood you are in Enjoy! Watch Below.. ﻿

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

