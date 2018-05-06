VIDEO: “Your Body Doesn’t Belong To You, It Belongs To Your Spouse”- African American Woman — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: “Your Body Doesn’t Belong To You, It Belongs To Your Spouse”- African American Woman

An African American woman has released a video in which she scolds husbands and wives who withhold sex from their spouse. She stated that the person’s body belongs to the spouse and not to them and therefore when one party wants to have sex, the other is obligated to accept and get on with it. […]

The post VIDEO: “Your Body Doesn’t Belong To You, It Belongs To Your Spouse”- African American Woman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

