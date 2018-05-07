Vincent Kompany ‘More Hungry Than Ever’ After Premier League Title Win With Manchester City — Nigeria Today

Vincent Kompany ‘More Hungry Than Ever’ After Premier League Title Win With Manchester City

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has revealed that he still holds a strong desire to win as many trophies as possible with the club.

During the current campaign, Manchester City have won the Premier League and EFL Cup, with Kompany now winning eight trophies since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2008.

However, the club captain has said that he is “more hungry than ever” to achieve success with the North-West giants, as well as help bring through youger players into the first team.

The 32-year-old told CityTV: “I wanted to be a part of this very, very special team. I’m truly so happy.

“I’m more hungry than ever to do well in this team and to be able to just help them, help the young guys improve, help the team be better.”

Vincent Kompany was injured for the draw against Huddersfield on Sunday, when City missed the opportunity to break Premier League records for the most wins, goals and points.

