Violent congress: Salis slams APC — Nigeria Today

Violent congress: Salis slams APC

A former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has slammed the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for conducting ward congresses across the nation characterized with bloodshed, violence and thuggery.

He said the violent congresses has showed that the leaders and members of the ruling party in government have no solution to the myriad of security challenges bedeviling the nation.

According to him, if the ruling party failed to conduct a free, fair and peaceful congresses of its party, then the electorate should be concerned about how the 2019 election will be conducted.

He called on Nigerians to vote out the party in the next election and vote in credible alternative party that has a clear plan to end the security challenges in the country.

He pledged the commitment of his group, Star Alliance, to end the spate of killings and insecurity in the country if elected into power in the 2019 general election.

