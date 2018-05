Virgin’s Richard Branson Warns on Bitcoin Scam Sites Using His Name

The British tycoon published a post Thursday warning the public to ignore bitcoin scams promoting themselves using his image.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest