Visiting Cape Town Soon? Here’s The Most Affordable And Central Luxury Apartment We Could Find — Nigeria Today

Visiting Cape Town Soon? Here’s The Most Affordable And Central Luxury Apartment We Could Find

Whether you’re travelling to Cape Town for business or for pleasure, you want to find the perfect place to put your feet up, indulge in a little self-pampering, and perhaps party it up at the local hotspots without having to walk or drive far.

Oh, and the price per night has to be just right.

Well, dear friends and weary travellers, look no further than the magnificent Ville du Cap. Located in the pulsating heart of the Cape Town CBD, this apartment forms part of the impeccable ‘du Cap’ range and is the very definition of high-quality accommodation.

It’s accessible by elevator, and it offers two bedrooms (one double and two single beds), two bathrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a neat living-room area that boasts some sweet Ralph Lauren styling.

Stylish yet comfortable, spacious yet cosy, and modern with hints of personal touches that’ll make you feel right at home, the whole apartment is yours to unwind in.

Seriously, you deserve it after flying in a cramped plane all day. Of course, treating yourself doesn’t stop there. Nope, not at all.

For the paltry price of R853 per night, you can enjoy a whole host of amenities:

– Fast and reliable Wi-Fi

– Apple television with Netflix

– Bose Bluetooth speaker

– Nespresso machine with complimentary starter pods

– Laptop-friendly workspace (desk or table) with a chair

– Air-conditioning and heating

– Washer/dryer

– Quality linen and bedsheets

– Charlotte Rhys toiletries including towels, soaps and shampoos

– Access to a lockbox for storage purposes

– Safety features including a fire extinguisher and first aid box

If you’re feeling up for eating out, then there’s plenty of eateries, cafes and bars within walking distance. Bree Street is the number-one restaurant strip in town, after all.

If you’re keen for a jol, the CBD is your oyster.

And there’s more. Yes, you read that right – more.

Finding parking in the CBD is a stressful affair, especially if you’re worried about keeping the car you drove across the country in or rented out safe.

But thanks to Ville du Cap’s free underground parking, you can rest easy in your queen-sized bed, or take in the views of Signal Hill on your private balcony without having to constantly look down at the street for your vehicle.

There’s also 24-hour security on hand who’ll make sure that your stay (not to mention your car) is a safe one.

Convinced now?

Good. See you at Ville du Cap soon, friends.

Check out the link below to read the reviews – they all gave five stars, bless ’em.

CLICK TO BOOK VILLE DU CAP

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

