 VIX Faces Probes With Controversial Auction at Issue - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VIX Faces Probes With Controversial Auction at Issue – Bloomberg

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Learn how to make money online. Click here

VIX Faces Probes With Controversial Auction at Issue
Bloomberg
Allegations that Cboe Global Markets Inc.'s widely used VIX benchmark is being manipulated have drawn attention from regulators. The nation's top two markets watchdogs — the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading
Five Largest US Investment Banks Made A Whopping $9.5 Billion From Equities Trading In Q1Forbes
Have stocks been volatile this earnings season? Yes and noMarketWatch
Profiting From Wall Street Fear is No Longer Easy for CboeWall Street Journal
Seeking Alpha –BloombergQuint –BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)
all 12 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.