Voting Rights of the Nigerian Diaspora - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Voting Rights of the Nigerian Diaspora – THISDAY Newspapers
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
|
Voting Rights of the Nigerian Diaspora
THISDAY Newspapers
Guest Columnist By FEMI Falana. “No taxation without representation” was the battle cry of America's war of independence from colonial rule. Correspondingly, “no remittance without representation” would be a fitting slogan for the on-going battle to …
'Nigeria speaks for Africa'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!