 Wakanda Forever seems to be the new viral pose at Nigerian wedding receptions (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wakanda Forever seems to be the new viral pose at Nigerian wedding receptions (Photos)

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wakanda forever pose seems to be the new pose at wedding receptions in Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

In case you are getting married this weekend, don’t forget to tell the photographer in charge that you want to do the Wakanda pose, and you bet he will…

Here are pictures showing Nigerians rocking the ‘Wakanda Forever’ pose at weddings.

The pose was made popular by the hit movie ‘Black Panther’. It is fast becoming a trend in Nigeria and its expected to spread across Africa too.

See more photos:

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Wakanda Forever seems to be the new viral pose at Nigerian wedding receptions (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.