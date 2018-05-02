Want to learn to play bass guitar? Fret Zealot teaches rhythm section wannabes — Nigeria Today

Want to learn to play bass guitar? Fret Zealot teaches rhythm section wannabes
Remember how the Guitar Hero game made us all feel like we were one wrecked hotel room and a pair of uncomfortably tight leather pants away from being rock gods? Fret Zealot uses a similar idea and LEDs to help you master the guitar for real. And it’s now available for bass guitar, too.
The post Want to learn to play bass guitar? Fret Zealot teaches rhythm section wannabes appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!