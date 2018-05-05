WAPTV DEBUTS NEW PRESENTER NAMED ‘FYNE GEH’ — Nigeria Today

WAPTV DEBUTS NEW PRESENTER NAMED ‘FYNE GEH’

After several months of a nationwide search, WAPTV, your favourite Family Entertainment Channel, has finally unleashed a new presenter – the afrocentric, hilarious and gorgeous aptly-named ‘Fyne Geh’, and since she debuted on the channel, Fyne Geh has already formed a strong connection with WAPTV viewers across the country.

According to the Managing Director of WAPTV, Wole Adenuga, “We are delighted that Fyne Geh has joined the WAPTV team alongside Veronica, Chief Olododo, Slimmy Tee, Eric and Mama Kwube. While viewers are already watching her Vox Pop segment and Street Challenge Games daily, audiences will soon get to meet and interact with her in real time as she would start appearing live on Kookoorookoo Morning Show.” WAPTV was launched in 2012.

Portraying the colourful ‘Fyne Geh’ character is Divine Somefun, a 22-year-old graduate of Education, Guidance and Counselling/ Communication and Language Art from University of Ibadan. Divine is also receiving additional professional training in Acting & Presentation, at the renowned PEFTI Film Institute, to further enhance her multiple talents as a TV presenter, model, actress, MC and dancer.

