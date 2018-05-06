Ward Congress: Kwara APC hails members for peaceful conducts — Nigeria Today

Ward Congress: Kwara APC hails members for peaceful conducts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has congratulated the newly-elected party executive members in the 193 wards of the State. In a press statement issued by its publicity secretary, Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, the party urged the new officials to immediately settle down and face the onerous task of mobilising voters for the 2019 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

