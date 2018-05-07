Ward Congresses: Kaduna Protesters Storm APC Headquarters — Nigeria Today

Ward Congresses: Kaduna Protesters Storm APC Headquarters

A group of protesters from Kaduna State have stormed the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress to protest the conduct of ward congresses in the state.

Punch reports that the protesters in their dozens stormed the party secretariat on Monday carrying placards with inscriptions demanding that the congresses should hold because none was held.

Some of the placards read: “No APC ward congress in Kaduna”, ” Oyegun should go”, “EFCC should come to our aid and come to Kaduna and “Democracy is about people and not a committee of friends… ”

More to come…

