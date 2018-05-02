WASSCE: WAEC compiles list of erring supervisors for sanctions - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

WASSCE: WAEC compiles list of erring supervisors for sanctions – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper WASSCE: WAEC compiles list of erring supervisors for sanctions

The Nation Newspaper

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is compiling a list of supervisors who worked against the ongoing May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), for sanctions by relevant authorities. The council's Head of Public …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

