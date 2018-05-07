WATCH Childish Gambino’s “This is America” Music Video Everyone is Talking About — Nigeria Today

WATCH Childish Gambino’s “This is America” Music Video Everyone is Talking About

Donald Glover, under his stage name Childish Gambino, has released a powerful and symbolic music video for his single “This is America”.

The politically charged video showcases police brutality, racism, gun violence, and America’s current state.

Childish Gambino debuted the single on “Saturday Night Live” on May 5, and dropped the video the next day.

Watch:

