 Watch: Davido – Assurance (Music Video) - Loud Sound GH (blog) — Nigeria Today
Watch: Davido – Assurance (Music Video) – Loud Sound GH (blog)

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment


Watch: Davido – Assurance (Music Video)
Nigerian music super-star; Davido out with another music video for his new hit single titled 'Assurance'. Video directed by Meji Alabi for JM Films productions. Davido has been consistent with hit songs and always supported them with refreshing music

