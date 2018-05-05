Watch Headies Awards 2018 Live Streaming — Nigeria Today

Watch Headies Awards 2018 Live Streaming

live Headies Awards 2018 may 5th 2018 live stream In the 12th edition of the Headies, there are over 25 categories and 77 nominees. Nigerian pop superstar Davido leads with six nominations. Singer Simi, Wizkid and rapper Olamide follow with five nominations each. Watch Live Streaming Below.. ﻿ Brighter Video ﻿

