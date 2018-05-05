 Watch Headies Awards 2018 Live Streaming — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Watch Headies Awards 2018 Live Streaming

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

live Headies Awards 2018 may 5th 2018 live stream In the 12th edition of the Headies, there are over 25 categories and 77 nominees. Nigerian pop superstar Davido leads with six nominations. Singer Simi, Wizkid and rapper Olamide follow with five nominations each. Watch Live Streaming Below.. ﻿ Brighter Video ﻿

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Watch Headies Awards 2018 Live Streaming appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.