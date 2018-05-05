 WATCH LIVE: Final send off for Akhumzi Jezile - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

WATCH LIVE: Final send off for Akhumzi Jezile – Times LIVE

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Learn how to make money online. Click here

WATCH LIVE: Final send off for Akhumzi Jezile
Times LIVE
The Rhema Bible Church in Randburg is quickly filling up on Saturday morning as mourners prepare to bid farewell to former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile. The stage has been adorned with white flowers, candles and giant sized picture of Akhumzi. The
Friends and family to say final farewell at funeral of Akhumzi JezileEyewitness News

all 6 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.