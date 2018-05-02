WATCH: Service delivery protest turns violent in Cape Town - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

WATCH: Service delivery protest turns violent in Cape Town – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
WATCH: Service delivery protest turns violent in Cape Town
A violent service delivery protest saw property being torched‚ roads closed and informal settlement residents clash with their neighbours at Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Wednesday. Several roads were closed as overnight protests continued into the …
[UPDATE] 4 people arrested after violent Mitchells Plain protest
Protesters set shop and ATM alight in Mitchells Plain
