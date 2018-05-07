 Watch Shocking Video Of 3yr-Old Girl Heavily Twerking With Money Tossed At Her During A Birthday party (Disturbing Video) — Nigeria Today
Watch Shocking Video Of 3yr-Old Girl Heavily Twerking With Money Tossed At Her During A Birthday party (Disturbing Video)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Angry parents have reacted to a disturbing video which has gone viral online. The video shows a 3-year-old girl twerking at a children’s birthday party, while the adults in attendance were encouraging her to dance inappropriately with one of them tossing dollar bills at her. According to reports, the little girl was made to dance inappropriately […]

